Claudia J. Shaffer, 84, of Lakeland, passed away June 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, of 63 years, Charles Shaffer.

Born July 23, 1937, in Logansport, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Jess and Agnes Hoover. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Joni Beth Shaffer; sisters, Barbara Shafer and Mary Hoover; and brother, Kenny Hoover.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Susan (Terry) McBride and Jennifer Pendelton; and son, Michael Shaffer; sisters, Patty (Jim) Dexter, Karen (Jeff) Parish, and Shirley (Larry) Morehead; a brother, Jim Hoover; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.