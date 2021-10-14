Clarence Joseph Razabdouski, 70

Family and friends grieve the loss of Clarence Joseph Razabdouski who died October 6, 2021. Clarence was born in Chicago on August 17, 1951 and moved to Lakeland in 1964. He worked for the City of Lakeland Electric Department for 38 years. His first position with the City was as a tree trimmer before advancing to a trouble dispatcher and later to Chief System Operator. After retiring, he served for two years as president of the City of Lakeland Association of Retirees.

Clarence had a great sense of humor and a practical outlook. He loved to talk to people and always took a genuine interest in what others had to say. He and his wife, Sandy (English), were married for 49 years. Clarence leaves behind Sandy, their son Michael John, Jasmine, and two granddaughters, Emily and Allie. Clarence leaves a brother-in-law, Donnie (Jaynie) English, and a sister-in-law, Debbie (Kevin) Regan. Family and friends will remember Clarence’s generosity, kindness, and devotion to loved ones. Clarence enjoyed hosting family gatherings and always made time to talk with each individual. He looked forward to days relaxing on the gulf, fishing with his family. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, encouraging Emily in her art (even if he sometimes became an amusing subject in her paintings and drawings) or having Allie follow behind him with hammer and nails as he worked on projects around the house.

Clarence could fix anything and during the early days of dating Sandy he won a place at the English family dinner table by fixing a washing machine or generally making himself useful to the family. A hallmark of Clarence’s character was that he was a thorough learner. He had a number of interests, including understanding finances and woodworking, that he became proficient in through hard work and study. What he knew, he gladly and patiently shared, whatever he carved or sawed or sanded he gladly gave to others. Anyone who had a situation to resolve was glad to be able to talk it over with Clarence. He was wise and had the ability to devise practical steps to solve a problem.

Clarence was someone who always put others first. He was levelheaded and dependable. His loyalty knew no limits. He is exactly the sort of person this world needs more of. He is the person his family and friends will sorely miss.

Clarence was a glimpse of someone greater. “Having loved his own who were in the world, he loved them to the end.” – John 13:1



Visitation will be Monday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.