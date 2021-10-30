Clarence Dean Hudson, 85, passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland on October 28, 2021.

Clarence was born in Lansing, MI to parents Clarence Maxwell and Irma (Kirkby) Hudson and is a graduate of Michigan State University. He was employed in media management with Eastman Kodak Co. prior to retirement. He was a resident of Florida Presbyterian Homes and a member of Presbyterian Chapel in the Grove.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Marcia Hudson; children Jamie (Doug) Magrich of Niagara Falls, NY, Ken (Lora) Hudson of Rochester, NY, and Mary (Peter) Williams of Walworth, NY; Stepdaughter Nanci (Moe) Boetto

of Winter Park, FL; Brother Don (Norlee) Hudson of Charlotte, NC; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Clarence will be laid to rest at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester, PA. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.