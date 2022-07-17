Clara Iserhardt, 88, passed away July 14, 2022.

Clara was born in Winter Haven, Florida on March 20, 1934. She was a retired cafeteria employee with the Polk County School Board . She loved cooking and being around the children at the school. Clara also enjoyed garage sales and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Logan Iserhardt; her son, Little Billy; and her brothers, Joe and James Barber. Clara is survived by her children, Mitchell Rogers, Connie (Gary) Givans, Stuart (Kelly) Rogers and Ruth Iserhardt; sister, Louise Shumate, brother, Jerome Barber; 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 19th at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.