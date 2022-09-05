City Ponders New Fees for Youth Leagues Using Playing Fields

Youth athletic leagues that use city of Lakeland playing fields would start paying the city a fee — $10 per player per season — under a schedule of parks and recreation fees that city commissioners will consider on Tuesday. Neighboring cities and Polk County already have fees in place that are the same price or higher, Parks and Rec Director Bob Donahay told commissioners Friday. Some other fee increases for using city facilities mirror the Consumer Price Index increase, which was 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July, The Ledger reports. No increases are planned for most rec center uses. | View the full list of proposed increases