City Ponders New Fees for Youth Leagues Using Playing Fields
Youth athletic leagues that use city of Lakeland playing fields would start paying the city a fee — $10 per player per season — under a schedule of parks and recreation fees that city commissioners will consider on Tuesday. Neighboring cities and Polk County already have fees in place that are the same price or higher, Parks and Rec Director Bob Donahay told commissioners Friday. Some other fee increases for using city facilities mirror the Consumer Price Index increase, which was 8.5% for the 12 months ending in July, The Ledger reports. No increases are planned for most rec center uses. | View the full list of proposed increases
William Wheeler
September 5, 2022 @ 8:47 am
Most youth football leagues have multiple age groups…Lumberjacks,Gators,Patriots etc so if I am correct say 3 age groups of 20 players each.would come.to $600 for each home game…I would think this might put.the leagues out of business…when I was involved the only income was.concessions and registrations and we had many needy players and cheerleaders we scholarshipped…funds we took in barely covered cost of equipment such as uniforms helmets etc
William Wheeler
September 5, 2022 @ 8:48 am
I reread article the fee would be for season…this is much more reasonable