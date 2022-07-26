City Mulls Tax Increase to Hire More Police and Firefighters

Lakeland city commissioners are considering raising property taxes from $5.43 to $5.76 per $1,000 of assessed value in order to hire 13 additional police officers — the police chief had asked for 31 — and hire 12 firefighters for a planned new fire station north of I-4. A decision comes in September. If the higher rate is approved, city taxes would rise about $33 for a homestead assessed at $100,000, The Ledger reports. ALSO: City of Lakeland news release