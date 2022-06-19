City Declines to Start Regulating Short-Term Rentals

Lakeland city commissioners have declined to draft regulations over short-term rentals such as those offered through AirBnB or VRBO, The Ledger reports. “We’re not interested in doing something proactively short term,” Mayor Bill Mutz said Friday during a work session held to explore the topic. The city legal staff had briefed commissioners on a Florida law that limits their domain over the rentals but also described regulations enacted by Flagler County commissioners that have withstood legal challenges. | ALSO: Video of the workshop | Previous LkldNow article