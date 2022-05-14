City Hall/ Neighborhoods

City Considers Apartment Complex at South Frontage Road and Pipkin Creek Road

The Ledger

City commissioners vote Monday on a zoning proposal to allow 120 apartments on now-vacant land at the southeast corner of Parkway Frontage Road South and Pipkin Creek Road, The Ledger reports. If approved, the 5.76-acre parcel will be paired with property immediately to the east for a 391-apartment complex. The land is currently zoned for retail, office and commercial use. | Proposed land-use ordinance