Charlotte Evans, 78

Charlotte Evans, age 78, passed away on September 28, 2021 in Lakeland, FL.

Charlotte was born on December 29, 1942 in Lakeland, FL. She loved gardening and farming. She preceded in death by her husband, John G Evans in 2019 and her son Verl Alexander Shaw in 2018. Charlotte is survived by daughter, Bea Stoler and Esther Howell; two grandchildren, Demi Marie Stoler and Dalton Alexander Stoler.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.