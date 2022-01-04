Charles Shelton, 78

Charles Shelton passed away on January 2, 2022 at the age of 78.

Charles was born on October 20, 1943, to Jack and Veda Shelton in Blytheville, AK. In his career, he was a proud IBEW member and union worker as an electrician. His membership spanned over 57 years.

In 1977 he met Sue and her daughters, and they wed a few months later. A few years after marriage he adopted Amanda & Samantha officially making them family.

After retiring in 1996, Charles spent his time being the neighborhood handyman until he became a grandpa and spent as much time as possible with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Veda Shelton, his sister Hazel Shelton Smith, his brothers, AJ Shelton, Dewey Shelton, and Mickey Shelton. He is survived by his sister Glenda Shelton, wife, Sue Shelton, two daughters Amanda (Jeremy) Shears of Winter Garden and Samantha (Wade) Thompson of Lakeland; grandchildren Aurelia Shears, Juliana Shears, Justin Thompson, Jared Thompson, Eben Shears, Sophia Shears, and Kenny Shears.





Memorial services will be held on January 8th at 4 p.m. at Fuel Church in North Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.