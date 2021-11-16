Charles Merritt Allen, 77

Charles Merritt Allen passed away on November 12, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an accident at his home. His loving wife, Patsy, and his children were at his side.

Merritt was born in Baton Rouge, LA on July 10, 1944. He graduated from Lee High School then enrolled in Louisiana State University where he adapted quickly as a member of the Tiger band. Following his sophomore year, he joined the US Air Force where he was a member of Air Force Band for 4 years. He then earned his college degree from Southeastern Louisiana University. He moved to Atlanta where he worked in retail sales before becoming a pharmaceutical representative and moving with his wife to Jacksonville, Florida in 1976. After a promotion to District Manager in 1984 the family moved to Lakeland during which time, he was he began his career with Novartis Pharmaceuticals and retired in 2009 after 32 years in the industry.

Yet, there were no professional accomplishments that could match his love for God and his pride in being a husband, father, and grandfather. His love for his Lord and his family was evident to all. Merritt’s passion was sports, whether watching his beloved LSU Tigers play football or playing golf with his Tuesday golf group. Merritt was an active member of the community and served as a member and past President of the Citrus Center Kiwanis Club.

Merritt was preceded in death by his parents, Maud, and George Allen; mother-in-law, Louise Foreman; and sister-in-law Beverly Wilson. He is survived by Patsy, his wife of 47 years; his children Brian (Mercedes), Margaret, Ashley, his cherished granddaughter, Piper; his brother, George (Marguerite); sister-in-law and brother-in-law Paula and Jack Wilson; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church (72 Lake Morton Drive Lakeland, FL 33801) at 9:30 a.m. on November 19, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.