Charles Lawrence & Barbara Ann Raymond

Charles Lawrence and Barbara Ann Raymond, married more than 26 years, entered His kingdom on December 29, 2021. They dedicated their lives to serving the Lord and serving others as the Spirit led from North America to Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and beyond.

Chuck was a military veteran serving as an Army Ranger in the 101st Airborne Regiment during the Vietnam War. After his military service he transitioned into land development and contracting. He had a passion for avionics and despite battling dyslexia he acquired his pilot’s license after 56 years.

Barbara was a gifted educator, with a passion for children-she earned her degree in early childhood education after raising her five children. She was an anointed Sign Language interpreter and considered that a worship to her Father.

Together they shared a heart for ministry, mentoring adults, teens and children alike. They were ordained ministers who traveled the world teaching and sharing the word of God with open arms and loving hearts.

They were preceded in death by a younger brother, parents, and grandparents. Survived by their siblings: David (Rachele), Bill (Donna), Anita (Butch), Marla, Jimmy (Donna); Bob, Beth (Michael), Debi (Joe); as well as their children, Christopher, Paul, Ca’see (Richard), Cort’nee, Lisa, Terri, Kelly, Larry (Diane), Staci (Michael); 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless spiritual children across the world “…a quiver full!” Ps. 127:4-5

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 5 p.m. at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Rd, Lakeland, Florida. This is an outside event in the cemetery behind the funeral home, all guests are asked to use the provided parking within the cemetery.





**By family request, masks are REQUIRED to be worn at all times, and to practice safe social distancing. The family appreciates your respect in honoring their requests. **

For those that are unable to attend in person, a live Facebook stream will be available. You can access the stream 15 minutes prior to the service via https://fb.me/e/31hggOgqX. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.