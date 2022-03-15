Charles Henry Norris, Jr., 69, lovingly referred to as “Old Man” by his family, passed away March 10, 2022, due to cancer. He was born on March 28, 1952, to Charles and Genevieve Norris in Monmouth, New Jersey.

Chuck proudly served in the Vietnam War as part of the U.S. Army. After honorable discharge, Chuck lived in Miami where he met Carol, his wife of 40 years. They had two children, Charlie, and Chris, before moving to Lakeland. Chuck was employed by Saddle Creek Transportation as a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, two sons, Charlie Norris, Chris Norris (Jennifer), grandson, Dylan, mother, Genevieve Norris, siblings, Linda Bowers, Jimmy Norris, Allen Norris, Timothy Norris and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Henry Norris Sr., sister, Sally Vilaro and brother, Roy Norris.

Chuck will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery, Friday, March 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to thank Saddle Creek Transportation for their kindness, generosity, and support during this time. Chuck truly loved working with all of you. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.