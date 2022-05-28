Charles Ernest Merritt, 84

Charles Ernest Merritt, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on May 18, 2022.

Charles was born on March 24, 1938, in Tampa, Florida. He married the love of his life, Margaret on September 12, 1959. Charles worked as a State Trooper for 8 years. He retired as a detective with the CSX railroad after more than 33 years of service.

Charles will be greatly missed by his loving wife Margaret of 64 years; their daughter Sandra Patterson and husband Steve, their son Charles “Roger” Merritt and wife Danielle; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by his half-brother Forester “Skip” and wife Jayne, and half-sister Penny.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Temple 2700 Florida Avenue South Lakeland, FL 33803 on Saturday, June 4th at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.