Charles Edward Loeschorn, 96

Mr. Charles Edward Loeschorn passed away on November 1, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Lakeland 30 years ago from New Hampshire. Charles served our country as a United States Marine during WWII in the South Pacific.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Lakeland. Additionally, he was a member of the Catholic War Veterans, the Secular Franciscan St. Francis and St. Claire Fraternity, and the Respect for Life Prayer Group. Charles was also a member of the Sandpiper Tennis Club for many years and was fortunate to actively enjoy playing tennis into his 90’s.

Charles was preceded in death by his first wife of 60 years, Dorothy Loeschorn. Survivors include his wife, Alice Quinn Loeschorn; children, Judith Loeschorn (Kevin Darcy), Edward (Karen) Loeschorn, Robert (Kim) Loeschorn, Catherine (Kevin) Thrasher, Carol Loeschorn (David Schena), Charles (Lori) Loeschorn, Susan (Scott) Loeschorn-Lake, Paul Loeschorn (Lesli Gomez), Steven (Kathy) Loeschorn, Mary Munro, Kenneth Loeschorn; 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church (820 Marcum Road Lakeland, FL) on Friday, November 6, at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be live-streamed at the following link: www.saintacc.com. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes – Serenity Gardens Chapel (3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL 33810). Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.