Charles Croffard “Doc” Dockery, 89, of Lakeland peacefully passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice House on Monday, August 1, 2022. Doc was born in Elkin, NC, on May 6, 1933.

Doc is survived by his adoring wife of 33 years, former State Sen. Paula Bono Dockery, son, Carl Dockery (Andrea), daughter, Michele Jones (Fred); grandchildren, Katharine Dockery and Justin Renwald; great-grandchildren, Raelin and Jyden Renwald; nephews, Brian Dockery (Danica) and Alan Dockery, niece, Vickie Boyte; sister-in-law, Norma Dockery; and six great-nieces and great-nephews and their children.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church followed by a reception in the church welcome center. A procession to Oak Hill Burial Park will begin at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers…no we’re just kidding…Doc was a country boy and loved flowers. Doc was also charitable so please consider making a donation to a favorite charity. We are particularly grateful to the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland for their incredibly kind and compassionate care. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.