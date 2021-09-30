Mr. Charles “Charlie” Wayne Floyd Ball, 81, of Lakeland, entered into rest on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Wills Memorial Hospital, Washington, GA, while visiting his son.

Mr.Ball was born in Lackey, Va., on August 4, 1940. He was the son of the late Winston and Edna Shanahan Ball, and is the husband of Garnett Stilwell Ball. He was a retired GTE air conditioner technician, and served four and a half years in the U. S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He and his wife enjoyed their ministry through their missionary work with their church, Kathleen Baptist Church and Charlie was known as a giving person to those in need.

He is survived by his wife, Garnett Irene Ball, of Lakeland, Fla.; two sons, Charlie Ball, and wife Keri, of Washington, Ga., and Keith Ball, and wife Lisa, of Lakeland; four grandchildren, Hagan Ball, Mason Ball, Kyle Hodge (Amber), and Kolby Hodge (Ashley); four great grandchildren, Wesley Hodge, Gunner Hodge, Alli Hodge, and Abigail Hodge; and four sisters, Peggy Taylor, of Abbs Valley, Va., Janice Sarver, of Abbs Valley, Va., Delores Shrader, of Bluefield, Va. and Lisa Hill, Winter Haven, FL.

His family will receive friends on Monday, Oct 4th from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd Street, NW, Lakeland. The interment and committal service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.