Chamber Site Search Narrows to 2 Downtown Locations
The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce is negotiating on two potential downtown sites to move its offices and establish an entrepreneurship center, new Chairman Matt Clark said in a profile article. “We hope to choose the final site within the next few months,” he said of the two sites — a vacant lot and an established building that would need renovation.
Maurice Raymond
February 24, 2020 @ 11:28 am
Why not the new building on Lake Mirror that is designed as a entrepeuneur center?