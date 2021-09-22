Cecilia Mitchell Mandish, 77, passed away September 21, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Health.

Cecilia was born in Lakeland on November 22, 1943, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She was a registered nurse, and worked for Lakeland Regional for over 27 years. Cecilia was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and attended New Home Baptist Church.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Mitchell; and brother, Dale Mitchell. She is survived by children, Kevin (Shari) Ezell, Laurie (Randy) Cooper and Callie (John) LoCascio; sister, Deborah (Frank) Carter; brother, Cecil Mitchell; and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 26th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.