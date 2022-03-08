Carolyn Walker, 86

Carolyn Walker passed away at her home on March 2, 2022, with her family by her side. She was 86 years old, born August 5, 1935.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robbie Walker and parents, Rosa Kelley Boutwell and J. D. Boutwell. Survived by her brother, Joe Wayne Boutwell; daughters, Delrie Elkins, Maria Hinder (Scott), Michael Strickland (Sandy), Robbie Walker (Ampy) and Charlie Walker (Judy Ann). Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Carolyn was a charter member of Christ Memorial Baptist Church. There will be a private family service on March 13th. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.