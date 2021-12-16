Carolyn Frances Warner, 82

Carolyn Warner, age 82, went home to her Lord on November 26, 2021.

She was born in Dunedin, Florida on September 30, 1939, to Henry Gresham and Lavena Estelle (Hagin Smith) Johnston. Carolyn lived in Lakeland and attended local schools and Eastside Baptist Church as well as Bonnie Baptist Church. She worked for Maas Brothers and found her niche in retail. After moving to the Tampa area, she was promoted to the position of General Manager of Maas Brothers downtown Tampa. She holds the honor of being the first woman promoted to General Manager in Maas Brothers history. Carolyn worked many years for the Maas Brothers (Burdines, Macy’s) retail and retired in 2000.

Carolyn had a strong faith in Jesus her Lord and Savior. Nothing was more important to her than her Faith, Family and Friends. She brought so much of herself to her relationships. She was a woman of wisdom and grace a true mentor and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Margaret Schultz; brother, Harold Smith; and her amazingly beautiful daughter, Kimberly Ann Best.

Carolyn is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years, Alan Warner, son, Steve Warner; grandson, Ryan (Nichole) Best; great granddaughters, Finley and Scarlet Best, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Oh, do not forget Polly the tiny miniature yorkie.





The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Road with services to follow. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, FL 33812.

Arrangements entrusted to Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.