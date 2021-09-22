Carolyn Ann (Ritter) Wheelock was called to her forever home on the evening of September 19, 2021.

Carolyn was born in Knoxville, TN and spent her childhood in Grainger County, TN. She was a graduate of Rutledge High School. She attended ETSU, Florida Southern College (BA), and Rollins College (Masters). In 1967, she married and moved to Lakeland, FL.

Carolyn served the Polk County School Board for 30 years as an English teacher. The majority of her career was spent at Kathleen Junior High and Lake Gibson High School. She will be remembered by generations of students for not only her passion to teach, but more over, her authentic love and care for each student that passed through her doors. Students that will remember the many voices that she would use as she read to them Shakespeare, Edgar Allen Poe, and anything else she could use to keep her students engaged and excited to learn.

Over the years, Carolyn enjoyed many hours on various golf courses. She absolutely loved doing crossword puzzles. She was capable of finishing the daily crossword puzzle in less than 15 minutes. On Sundays, she finished it in 30 which is no easy task. Besides her family, she loved and tended to all of God’s creatures to include dogs, cats, and even a snake on occasion.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad Ritter and Ruth (Grabeel) Ritter; sister, Janet Ritter.





She is survived by Emily Wheelock-Moses, daughter; Mackenzie (Seth) Tanner, granddaughter; Nathaniel Tanner, great-grandson; Margie (sister) and Donnie May; Jack (brother) and Nancy Ritter; 3 nephews and a host of other family and friends. In addition, she leaves her beloved cat, Dondon.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. at Sunrise Cemetery in Rutledge, TN. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.