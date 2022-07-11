Carole M. Savage, 80

Carole M. Savage, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend; slipped into eternity with her Lord and Savior on July 7, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida, due to COVID-19 and pneumonia. Carole fought with all her might to recover, but the Lord had a better plan for her, and called her home to Heaven with her family gathered around her bedside.

Carole was born on January 15, 1942, in Valdosta, Georgia and lived most of her life in Birmingham, Alabama, where she met the love of her life, her husband, Francis Savage. The two became sweethearts in Junior High School and recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. From that love she is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Spigner (Robert) and Tammy Byrd (James), and granddaughters Julie Spigner, Robin Spigner and Christina Byrd.

Carole loved helping others and reaching out to those in need. She was a true prayer warrior and coordinated many prayer chains for her church throughout the years. Carole was a member of Lakes Church in recent years after she moved to Lakeland. Previously she attended Fairfield Highlands Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, where she made life-long friends, was a youth camp counselor, choir member and raised her family.

Carole is survived by her husband, Francis Savage, two daughters, three granddaughters and four siblings. She is preceded in death by her mother, Bobbie McLendon Sellers and father William Ellis McLendon, as well as four siblings.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801. The service will be livestreamed from Heath Funeral Home for those who cannot attend. Visitation will be immediately before the service from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.





Carole and her granddaughters loved butterflies, so the family will be donning butterflies in her memory, feel free to join us. “When a butterfly appears, an angel is near”. Carole is our Angel.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.