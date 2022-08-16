Carol Sue Goodson, 65

In the early hours of August 6, 2022, Carol Sue Goodson was welcomed into Heaven as she entered her eternal glory. She was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully. She was 65 years old.

Carol is the daughter of Buck and Bonnie Hall. She is survived by her son William Griffis of Lakeland, her sisters Kathy Sims of Lakeland and Mary Fulayter of Lakeland, her brothers Buck Hall, Jr of Lakeland and Tom (Joy) Hall of Lakeland, 3 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a ton of friends who she loved like family. She was preceded in death by her parents Buck and Bonnie Hall and her brother Johnny Hall, all of Lakeland.

Carol was born on August 21, 1956, in Evansville, Indiana. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1974 and went on to pursue certification in nursing. She worked at Consulate Health, Lake Parker for most of her career.

On Facebook, Carol describes herself as nutty, compassionate, caring, and giving. She was all these things and so much more. She never met a stranger and eagerly embraced everyone as if they were old friends. Carol was active in her church and enjoyed any activity where Jesus was at the center.

A memorial service for Carol will be held at Together Church, 6725 North Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland, Florida at 4 p.m. in the afternoon on Friday, August 19th. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.