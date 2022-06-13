Carol B. Tangarone, 75

Carol B. Tangarone was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She died peacefully at home on April 22, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida at age 75.

Carol was born to Frank and Eleanor Burke on February 7, 1947 in Hartford, CT. In 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Tangarone. They had 2 children, Carla and Gina. The family moved from upstate New York to Lakeland, Florida in 1980.

Carol was an active and dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church in the Highlands. She loved making candy, listening to music, and bragging about her three grandchildren.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in the Highlands, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carol’s life. The interment will be a private ceremony for immediate family. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.