Carol A. Edwards, 84, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her home.

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Robert and Pearl Abat. She was married to John C. Edwards for 62 years and loved to travel the world with him.

She had her bachelors degree in nursing and retired from the state of Florida and Louisiana. She is survived by her husband, John C. Edwards, daughter, Nancy A. Edwards, Son, Steve Edwards, 6 grandchildren; Matthew, Andrew, Lindsey, and Nathan Short, Sarah Kegerreis, and Emily Guillory, and 4 great grandchildren; and her sister, Lois Watson.

Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. with services to follow at 4 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.