Carl “Dennis” Clyatt, 64 of Lakeland passed away March 9, 2022.

Born in Clermont, Florida, he was the son of Charles “Buddy” and Margaret Clyatt. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; son, James “Jo” and brother, Jimmy.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Mary Anna; daughters, Jessica Clyatt, Jennifer McClain (Adrian); granddaughter, Jeniyah Bouie; grandchildren, Lathen, Tyrese, Daysha, Jayden, Breanna, Kamya, Adrian.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his family and taking vacations with friends.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Trinity Church of God, Lakeland, with interment at Oak Hill Burial Park following. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.