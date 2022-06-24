Burton Clare Spalding, 84, Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1938, in Ionia, MI; a son of the late Leon and Viola (Nichols) Spalding.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Wallace; his grandson, David Spalding; and stepfather, Lloyd Strandburg.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Beck Spalding; children, Mary Brown, Kerri Wagner, Shawn (Ashley) Mason, Christopher (Jackie) McGraw, Paula (Steve) Parker; sister, Judy McKinney; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Burton was the owner of Detroit Tool and Manufacturing in Lakeland.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Seekers II at Lakes Church.





A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakes Church, Banquet Room. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.