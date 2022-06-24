Obituaries

Burton Clare Spalding, 84

Burton Clare Spalding, 84, Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1938, in Ionia, MI; a son of the late Leon and Viola (Nichols) Spalding.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Wallace; his grandson, David Spalding; and stepfather, Lloyd Strandburg.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Beck Spalding; children, Mary Brown, Kerri Wagner, Shawn (Ashley) Mason, Christopher (Jackie) McGraw, Paula (Steve) Parker; sister, Judy McKinney; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Burton was the owner of Detroit Tool and Manufacturing in Lakeland.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Seekers II at Lakes Church.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakes Church, Banquet Room. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.