Bryle D. Jennings, 91

Byrle D. Jennings returned to her maker quietly on January 19, 2022, Byrle was 91 years old.

Byrle had recently become a widow in October 2021. Byrle’s love for Jesus and her strong faith were with her to the end.

Byrle was born in Collinsville, Illinois , to Bertha and Ralph James. She was the fifth child of fourteen. Byrle would often reminisce about growing up in a large family during the “ Great Depression”. After corresponding with a young man in the Navy for two years, Byrle and John were married on December 26, 1948. This began their journey spanding 73 years. Byrle first lived in St. Louis starting their family, then moved to Forsyth, Illinois, where they spent many years raising their family. Byrle would say God gets the credit for their many business adventures. Byrle enjoyed art, decorating and spending time with her grandchildren, but her true passion was serving the Lord.

Byrle is survived by her five children, EJ (Joan) Jennings, Linda (David) Slatin, Matt(Lindy) Jennings, Sally Lippert and Julie Jennings, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Byrle was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed. The family will hold a private service in the chapel located in the Garden of Worship at the Serenity Gardens in Lakeland, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.