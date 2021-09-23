Bradley “Tyler” Whitt, 28

Bradley “Tyler” Whitt was born on May 23, 1993 to Tammy Whitt Rogers and later adopted by Bryan and Betsy Whitt.

He loved his Navy career and his time in Japan, where he met Nina and they had their daughter Zipporah. He loved DJing, his cat, and spending time with friends and family. He is proceeded in death by his adoptive mother Betsy Whitt, his maternal grandmother Brenda Cannon and his grandfather Larry “Bucky” Whitt.

He is survived by his daughter Zipporah Whitt, his mother and stepfather Tammy and Leland Rogers, his adoptive parent Bryan Whitt. His sister Contessa Schmelzer, brother Keith Schmelzer, Ryan Rogers and Kace Rogers and his girlfriend Cailyn Rachelle. As well as lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services with military honors will be conducted Monday, September 27, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be conducted October 2, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the corner of 7th & Palmetto Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.