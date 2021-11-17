Bobby John Searles, 82

Bobby John Searles, age 82, was born October 8, 1939 in Trion GA., to the late John S. and Maggie M. Searles of Lakeland FL. He passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 in Bartow, FL.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army and completed tours during the Vietnam War. He was an expert marksman and received the Good Conduct Medal, two Bronze Stars, along with other service medals. Mr. Searles was formerly employed at Bynum Transport as a Truck Driver and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. He was a lifelong learner and held many trade certifications.

Bobby enjoyed playing music on various instruments. His favorite hobby was building specialty steel guitars. Family was very important to him; he was a caring, generous person.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice M. Searles, his parents, two brothers Billy G. Searles, and James F. Searles; two sisters, Betty J. Nettles and Glenda F. Haines.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Akers Searles, Step-son Jonathan Akers (Arica) Lakeland, FL; Step-Daughter Anna Akers, Flatwood, KY; Son’s Rodney Searles, Bobby Jay Searles (Regina) and Randy Searles; two Daughter’s Cynthia York (Steve); and Angela Searles all of Williamsburg, KY. Two sisters’ Helen Williams Hortense, GA and Melissa Cothron (Dwayne) Lakeland, FL; 18 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.





The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL 33801. Military Honors, graveside service, and interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park at 4620 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, FL. with Rev. D. Dwayne Cothron officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.