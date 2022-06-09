Blanche “Patsy” Lennon, 82, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Patsy was born in Macon Georgia to parents Jack and Blanche Lennon. She spent her teen years in Lake Placid, graduating from Lake Placid High School. She has resided in Lakeland for about 60 years.

Patsy was the assistant vice president of Wells Fargo, Carpenters Home Estate Branch for 42 years before her retirement.

She is preceded in death by both parents Jack and Blanche Lennon, who resided in Chiefland at the time of their passing. She is also preceded by daughter Linda Collins, who passed away in 2012, and brothers David and Robert Lennon.

She is survived by her grandson Matthew (Jamie) Collins, son-in-law William Collins, sister Betty Nemann, and one great grandson, Cayden Collins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.