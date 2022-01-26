Blanche Courson Odette, 93, passed away January 19, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

Blanche was born in Lakeland, FL on August 31,1928 to the late John and Alma Carroll, and remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. She was a retired anesthesia technician and attended Trinity Baptist Church. Her time was spent with family, friends and the game of golf, at which she excelled.

She is survived by her children, Susan Dale (Wayne) Barkman and Lisa Gail Waldon; daughter-in-law, Sharon Courson; 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children; 1 great-great grandchild; and her companion, Daniel Chase. Blanche was preceded in death by her husbands, Bunyan Courson and Joseph Odette; and son, David B Courson, Sr.

Services for Blanche were conducted privately. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.