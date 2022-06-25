Biscuits & Benedicts Opens in Dixieland

The long-anticipated Biscuits and Benedicts has opened on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland following nearly three years of challenges. With brunch entrees ranging from $8.95 to $15.95, the eatery emphasizes local products from businesses like Concord Coffee, Tea Largo and Bee-Haven Honey Farm, as well as works from local artists, The Lakelander reports. Owners Troy Hambrick and James Kerr are in the process of getting an alcohol license and are already considering opening a second location at Merchants Walk. | Menu