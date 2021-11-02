Billy Roberts died peacefully on October 29th, 2021 from complications of an aggressive brain tumor.

He is survived by his wife – Elizabeth Roberts, mom – Tracey Roberts, sister – Kelly Beard, grandmother – JoAnn Still, best friend and brother in law – Luke Beard, nieces – Faith, Addison, Alana and Kynlee Beard.

Besides enjoying family and many family traditions, Billy had a passion for traveling, watching sports car racing, Bob Ross, and was a huge baseball fan. He was a Lakeland native and worked for Publix for 22 years. In his spare time he loved to work with his hands and one of his biggest accomplishments was building his Exocet. Above all Billy loved Jesus and we are comforted we will see him again.

Memorial Service will be held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Rd Lakeland, FL 33810 on Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Billy was not a fan of suits and ties so in honor of him we are going casual. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.