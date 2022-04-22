Billy Earl Holt, 83

Billy Earl Holt passed away April 11, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Billy was born February 26, 1939, in Lakeland, Florida to John Thomas and Mattie Lee Holt. Billy met the love of his life Bobbie Harris in 1961 with a little help from his older sister Hazel and Bobbie’s mother Alverna Harris who both worked together at a fruit packing plant in Lakeland and arranged the meeting. Those women brought together two amazing people they thought would make a great couple and boy did they get that right. Billy knew quickly that girl was his future and Billy married Bobbie Harris shortly after on February 3rd, 1962. Together Billy and Bobbie built a life of love and respect, and from that, raised 6 children and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Billy began working at Mobil mines in 1957, making many friends and fond memories that he often shared, ultimately retiring in 2002. Billy was a hard worker, he enjoyed working and getting to know people from all walks of life young and old. He soon after joined the Walt Disney World team in 2002 and continued to work until he was unable, due to illness. He was God loving, adored his family and everything he did was selfless, for them and their happiness. He was kind, gentle, generous, and soft spoken. He was a mentor to all, and father like to his grandchildren, teaching them priceless life lessons and things only a man of great integrity could.

Billy loved to travel, camping and the Great “Smokey” Mountains. He liked to watch and talk football with his children and grandchildren while cheering on his favorite teams the Florida Gators, “Go Gators” and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Billy was survived by his wife of 60 years, Bobbie Harris Holt, children Donnie Jett, Pam (Ricky) Seagers, Darlene Hallock, Chris Jett, and Cindy (Doug) Carpenter. Beloved sister Sylvia Anne (Stephen) Meyer, sister-n-law Kate Holt, 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He adored them all. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews he loved and held dear. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Thomas (Opal) Holt, Leeomi (Clara) Holt, Carl (Caroline) Holt, Larry Holt, Robert Holt, sisters Hazel Martin, Mary Moore, and daughter Vivian “Jane” (Billy) Thacker.





Our special thanks to the Hospice team and the Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center who helped with his care. The Service for Billy will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.