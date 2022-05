Betty Taylor Burrows, 88, resident of Lakeland since 1962, passed away on May 15, 2022.

Betty was Born on June 27, 1933, in Lebanon, TN. She was a daughter of the late Sutton and Madge Rhea.

She is survived by her son, Sutton (Amy) Taylor and daughter, June Tyre.

Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.