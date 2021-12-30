Bernese Milligan Callahan, 92

Mrs. Bernese Milligan Callahan, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Lakeland, Florida.

She was born on April 5, 1929, and raised in the Long Pond Community, near Vidalia, Georgia. She moved to Florida at the age of 22 with her first husband. While in Florida, she worked as a bookkeeper for a shipping department and shirt manufacturing plant and later as a secretary with a large real estate firm. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland and loved attending Sunday school and church services there. Bernese will be remembered as a devout Christian woman who always put her family first.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Spence, and second husband, Herbert Callahan; one daughter and son-in-law, Winkie and Tom Astronskas; parents, Joseph Otto Milligan Sr., and Ammie Bell Garrett Milligan; and eight siblings, Aubrey Milligan, Sara Milligan Smith, Paul Milligan, Joe Milligan, Rufus Milligan, Mayo Milligan, Frances Milligan Witt, and Ruth Milligan Branch.

Survivors include two brothers, Billy (Pinky) Milligan of Cedar Crossing, Georgia, Donald (Sandy) Milligan of Seattle, Washington; three stepsons, Will (Linda) Callahan of Lakeland, Florida, Pat Callahan of Ocala, Florida, Clay (Bonnie) Callahan of Redington Shores, Florida; one daughter-in-love, Lisa Callahan of Lakeland, Florida; six grandchildren, Ryan, Greg, Amber, Kyle, Kaelyn, David; four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 10th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida with services immediately following. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.