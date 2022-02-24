Benny Thomas Jones, 71

Benny Jones, 71, of Lakeland FL passed away on February 18, 2022, after a battle with pneumonia. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

He was born on September 30th, 1950 to parents, Kader and Eloise Jones; the youngest of 3 siblings. He graduated from Lakeland High school and University of Tampa. He married the love of his life Cynthia, known to him as “Kid, in 1974.

Benny was a wonderful, devoted husband, father, mentor and “Poppop.” He always taught us to stand tall, be proud, and know ourselves in all situations. He continuously supported us all throughout the many accomplishments and challenges in our lives. More recently, following retirement, he could be found traveling with Cynthia while maintaining his devotion to his children and grandchildren.

Benny was preceded in death by his parents, Kader and Eloise Jones. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, sons Casey (Tami) and Davey (Candice); granddaughters, Zoe, Mya & Ella, and sisters Janice (Albert) and Jerry (Joseph).

The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.