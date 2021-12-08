Barbara Sharon Yeager, 76

Barbara Sharon Yeager was born November 15, 1945, and passed into eternal rest on November, 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verlene and John Mihalek, beloved husband Charles Yeager, daughter Marla Rhodes, and ex-husband Ernest Dias, Sr.

Sharon is survived by her sons Ernest Dias, Jr. (Pam) and Brian Yeager (Edna), brothers Bobby Mihalek (Jane) and John Mihalek, sister Bonnie Welch, son-in-law Bruce Rhoden, grandchildren Cody Dias (Krystal), Trey Ingram, Kristen DeLuca, Freddy Surrett, Ashley Gunn (Austin), Shelby Yeager, and Kyle Yeager (Casey), and extended family members (Carolyn Dias (Ray), Tara Burdge (Stephen), and John Pletka (Sandy), along with many cherished great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 11th, at Webster Memorial Baptist Church, 1135 N. Chestnut Road, Lakeland, FL 33805. All are welcome. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.