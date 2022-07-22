Barbara Meadows Brown Blue, 82, passed away at home with her daughter by her side in Lakeland on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Barbara was born in Auburndale, Florida on April 30, 1940, and lived in Lakeland the majority of her life. She graduated from Kathleen High School in 1958. She worked full time while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of South Florida in 1974 and earned her Master of Education in 1978. She began her teaching career at Kathleen Junior High; then was on the original teaching staff of Lake Gibson Junior High where she went on to become an assistant principal. She then moved to Southwest Middle School as Assistant Principal until she retired. After retirement she continued to assist beginning teachers at several schools.

Barbara was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church and in her later years of Victory Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, small group leader and on various committees and teams. When she was no longer able to attend in person, she worshiped via the online services and was a prayer warrior.

Traveling brought her great joy. She went on missions trips to South America, visited almost all the states in the continental US, Hawaii, and Alaska. She loved the mountains but her favorite place to go was Alaska, which she was fortunate to visit several times.

Barbara loved her family and is preceded in death by her husband, D J Blue and her great grandson Clayton McLauchlin.

She is survived by her daughters; Beverly (Robby) McLauchlin, Rhonda (Paul) Murphy, Her son, Ronnie (Neva) Blue; grandchildren Cody McLauchlin, Jessie, Frank & Cole Zengri, Michelle (Bart) Studdard, and Alisha Clark; great grandchildren Landen McLauchlin, Ashlynn & Lillian Zengri, and Brody & Peyton Studdard.





Family will receive friends at Victory Church on Thursday, July 21st from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.