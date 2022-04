Barbara Lynn Kinard, 84, passed away on April 21, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.

Barbara was born in Wellsville, Ohio on May 23, 1937. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Martin, son Douglas Hulse and son Corey Kinard, and was preceded by James Paul Kinard.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Valhalla Memory Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.