Barbara J. Burchfield Bull, 87, passed away Jan. 10, 2022.

Barbara was born in Oneida, TN on July 21, 1934, and moved to Lakeland in 1958. She was a long time member and Sunday School teacher at Willow Oak Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing basketball with her Sunday School Class until age 82. Barbara was a true example of unconditional love-a legacy she left her family. She lived to see 5 generations and is now walking those streets of gold. John 3:16

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Burchfield, and grandson, Carson Kozich. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bull; son, Don (Terri) Burchfield; daughters, Terri Dempsey, Deborah Butler and Tina (Jeff) Wright; brother, Wayne Seabolt; sisters, Brenda Richardson and Betty Jackson; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, January 14th from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, followed by services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.