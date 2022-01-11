Barbara J. Burchfield Bull, 87
Barbara J. Burchfield Bull, 87, passed away Jan. 10, 2022.
Barbara was born in Oneida, TN on July 21, 1934, and moved to Lakeland in 1958. She was a long time member and Sunday School teacher at Willow Oak Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing basketball with her Sunday School Class until age 82. Barbara was a true example of unconditional love-a legacy she left her family. She lived to see 5 generations and is now walking those streets of gold. John 3:16
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, J.R. Burchfield, and grandson, Carson Kozich. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Bull; son, Don (Terri) Burchfield; daughters, Terri Dempsey, Deborah Butler and Tina (Jeff) Wright; brother, Wayne Seabolt; sisters, Brenda Richardson and Betty Jackson; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, January 14th from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, followed by services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.