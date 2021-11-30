Barbara D. Arnold, 93, Lakeland, passed away on November 28, 2021, at Lakeland Regional Health.

She was born on October 19, 1928, in Oswegatchie, NY, daughter of Mernie and Gladys (Lillys) Daniels. She was a resident of the Woodbrook Estates for several years and was a resident of the Florida Presbyterian Homes at the time of her death. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted Arnold, and son Rick Arnold.

She is survived by daughter, Roxana Small, Dunnellon, FL; step-grandchildren, Deanna, Tim, and Mike; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Ave. Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.