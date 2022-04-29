Attorney: School Board Not Required to Vote on Challenged Books

Polk County School Board members learned Tuesday that it will not be necessary for them to vote on whether to allow 16 challenged books back into school libraries, The Ledger reports. They had anticipated voting on the issue at their May 10 meeting after two committees complete their reviews of the books, which were challenged as inappropriate for minors. But the school district’s attorney told them that while they may vote if a majority wishes to do so, placement of materials in media centers is not a policy decision that has been made at the School Board level. In the past, decisions on challenged books have been made by the superintendent of schools. (Subscribers-only story.)