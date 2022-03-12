Arrie Dale Gibson, 68 went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ March 9, 2022 from complications with lung disease and Cancer.

He was born August 28, 1953 in Waynesville, NC. to Arrie and Marie Gibson moving to Lakeland as a child. He loved God and witnessing to others about Jesus Christ. He was an Army Veteran and an outdoorsman loving to hunt, fish and go to Disney. He was a charitable donator to several Childhood Cancer Foundations, an advocate for Americans with Disabilities Act including Children with Disabilities. He was an avid activist for disabled hunters and helped to implement Federal changes that granted accessibility for not only hunters but all disabled people to enjoy the great outdoors. A talented hunter whom many admired and wanted to learn from and be around. His favorite places to hunt were Arbubckle, Green Swamp and Kicco. He loved to fish at Skyway Bridge, Gandy Bridge and Lakes Arbuckle and Kissimmee. Along with all his many talents music was one as well, He was an amazing guitar player, song writer and created several songs that are still #1 on ReverbNation to this day.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arrie and Marie Gibson, sisters Linda Whipple, Reva Waldrup SC, Nieces Mindy Perry Jay and Lisa Gibson. He is survived by his wife Barbara Jean Gibson, daughter Shawnessy Gwen Coffee (Michael Paul). He was also survived by his three grandson’s, the joy and loves of his life, Caleb Michael, Cayden Dale, and Case Huntley Coffee, brother Jerry Gibson (Patrice), sisters Robin Perry (Mike), Martha Edwards (Bruce), Debbie Burgner, Shirley Gaylord, NC. He also had many nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

Visitation will be Thurs. from 1 to 2 p.m. at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, followed by services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.