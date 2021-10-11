Arlene Catherine Hayes, 82

Arlene C. Hayes, 82, of Lakeland, FL, and former resident of Stoddard, NH, passed away peacefully at home after a long period of failing health surrounded by members of her family on September 20, 2021.

She was born July 4, 1939, in Salem, MA, daughter of the late Sylvester and Catherine (Doherty) Kielbasa. She grew up in Salem and graduated from St. James High School in Salem, MA. She attended Salem State University and became a registered nurse. She worked at Salem Hospital prior to starting a family. She lived in multiple states and as far away as Colombia, SA with her husband’s education and employment.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph F. Hayes, Sr. Survivors include her five children: Sharon Hampton, of Belmont, NH; Joseph F. Hayes, Jr., and Timothy of Lakeland; John Hayes, of Keene; and Christine Ferguson, of Pembroke, NH. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her two sisters, Marie Davis of Beverly, MA and Joan Casey of Fairhope, Alabama.

She owned Russell’s Hallmark prior to the mall closure. She was employed by the infirmaries of KSC and Hinsdale Racetrack. She also worked at Maplewood Nursing Home. She started Keene’s first home health care service. She wanted people to be able to stay at home and receive assistance and nursing care at their convenience rather than be institutionalized.

Family, church, and charitable work kept her occupied. She loved people and especially children. She volunteered with an orphanage in Colombia and continued donating to St. Jude’s until her passing. She received a service award from the Keene Knights of Columbus Lady’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed helping at the Senior Center and the Monadnock Garden Club.

Arrangements are being made by Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.