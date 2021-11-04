Anthony “Kane” L. Cave Jr, 39

Anthony L. Cave Jr. was born October 2, 1982 to Wanda R. Sullivan and Anthony L. Cave Sr. in Bartow, Florida. Anthony grew up and resided in Lakeland, Florida most of his life until his passing.

Anthony loved making music and was actively pursuing a rap career. He loved spending time with his children, family and his friends who were also like family. Anthony loved and lived his life to the fullest with no apologies and no regrets. No matter the impact, Anthony left an everlasting impression on the lives of many. He will be truly missed.

Anthony leaves precious memories with those a part of his legacy. He is survivedby his mother Wanda Sullivan and Father Anthony L. Cave Sr. 14 children; Lenaya Cave, Keojana Cave, Antaniya Cave, Antwanique Cave, Ashya Cave, Sativa Cave, Sa’Neira Cave, Anthony L. Cave III, Ah’ King Cave, Ah’ Yanni Cave, Nasiir Cave, Kylee Cave, Khloe Roberts and Kaliegh Roberts. 2 siblings; Quinton Moore (Tashika Moore) and Romelda “Mel” Sullivan (Jackie Pina). He leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins and friends that he will be forever cherished through the memories of him.

There will be a service held at Oak Hill Cemetery (4620 Hwy. 98 South Lakeland, FL 33810) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6th. Condolences may be sent to the family at Oldham Funeral Home.