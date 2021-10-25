Annie Lorene DeBerry Lamb, 80, passed away October 23, 2021.

Annie was born in Lakeland on Feb. 25, 1941, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. She attended the Lakeland Beauty College, and went on to own Ann’s Beauty Shop for many years. She loved making people look their best by styling their hair. Annie was an avid Florida Gator fan, and enjoyed collecting angels. She cherished time spent with her family and in church, and always put God first in everything she did.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Gertrude Gentry; her first husband, Gene DeBerry, and just this year, her second husband, Woody Lamb; children, Stephen and Theresa Ann. She is survived by her son, Tim (Jane) DeBerry; step daughter, Marsha Cadman; sister, Ronnie (Leonard) Combee; grandchildren, Brittany (Paul) DeBerry, Hillary (Stephen) Krieger and Andrew (Jenna) DeBerry; step granddaughter, Kari Cadman; great grandchildren, Eleanor, Judah and Lewis Krieger.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 28th from 10 to 11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. service at Gapway Baptist Church, 1705 N. Combee Rd. Lakeland. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.