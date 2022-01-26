Anna Marie Carman, 95, of Lakeland passed on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the hospital.

She was born in Lynwood, NY to Robert T. & Elizabeth Zwick Carman.

Anna “Anne” moved to the area in 1998, after 43 years of missionary work with BCM International in Spain, Morocco and several other countries around the world. She attended Gibsonia Baptist Church and is survived by her sister Dorothy Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her brother Robert W. Carman and sister Elinor M. Carman.

Anne’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, and then again on Thursday, January 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Gibsonia Baptist Church, after which time a funeral service will take place. She will be laid to rest at Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.